Evacuees from the southern islands are bracing themselves to weather the storm in one of the three designated shelters.

The New Providence Community Center, The Kendal G.L. Issacs gym and Loyola’s Hall are the three shelter’s that will be utilized for evacuees.

On a visit to the New Providence Community Center’s shelter yesterday, The Bahama Journal’s news team discovered that only 30 of the 250 army styled cots were occupied up to news time.

Assistant Director in the disability affairs division of the Ministry of Social Services, Leonard Cargill, said he expected more buses to arrive with evacuees as time progresses.

Cargill said he and his team will be on site throughout the storm to provide assistance.

“We plan to man this facility straight through and once the centre has been closed, we have to wait until NEMA gives the all clear and then the center will be opened,” Cargill said.

Speaking to the provisions at the center, Cargill said accommodations and food were to be provided to the evacuees.

“We are fortunate in this facility because we have Mr. Adderley who’s in charge and ensures the preparation of food. They are well stocked with food,” Cargill added.

He said most of the evacuees that were present were from Inagua and Acklins.

“We accommodate all persons, including those with families and even disabilities. The facility here is fantastic,” Cargill said.

In the case of persons with medical needs, Cargill said there are persons from NEMA standing by and any persons with medical challenges will be assisted.

The New Providence Center’s director Uriel Adderley said they did encourage persons to bring their medications and they do have persons from the Royal Bahamas Defense Force, social services and other government agencies to consult with on an ongoing basis should anyone need assistance.

Adderley said the bathroom facilities at the center are more than adequate to handle the amount of persons that they expect will be coming.

“The hurricane shelter is an ongoing process for me. It is my mandate as the center director to make this place available for relief,” Adderley said.

According to the director of NEMA about 1500 persons were registered to be evacuated from the various islands.