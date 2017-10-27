Those five Dominican students interested in attending school here after Hurricane Maria ripped their island home last month, should be in the Bahamas as soon as next week.

Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) President Belinda Wilson revealed this information yesterday morning.

“They are not coming to New Providence, but they are coming to a female member who resides in Abaco. She’s been there for 20 plus years and she’s a former teacher of twelve years,” she said.

“She will take on the financial responsibility and obligation for the five of them.”

To her knowledge, Mrs. Wilson said three of them are coming to The Bahamas through the U.S. and the other two from Jamaica.”

Mrs. Wilson said the Dominican students have a long way to go in terms of recovery, but that the process is well underway.

“They have approximately 33,000 students that have been affected and all of their schools are damaged. What they are doing now , they started primary school last week Wednesday. This Monday they started junior and senior and they are using tents on the school campuses,” she said.

“They can’t use the buildings because most of them have been destroyed and the ones that have not been destroyed, they are being used for shelter.”

A team of RBDF officers, fire fighters and doctors left the Bahamas for Dominica last week to assist with hurricane restoration and reconstruction efforts there.

The team will spend two weeks on that island.