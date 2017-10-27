The body of a male was founding floating in waters on Potters Cay Dock, yesterday.

According to police reports, some time before 3pm police received a report of a body of a male submerged in the water at the eastern end of the Potters Cay Dock.

When police arrived on the scene, they met the body of a male submerged in the water.

The lifeless body of the man was retrieved from the water and taken to shore where he was pronounced dead.

Police are treating the incident as just a drowning. However, an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Investigations are ongoing.