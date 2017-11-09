Persons that own registered firearms are strongly urged to renew their licenses should they plan to use their weapons legally.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) is urging members of the firearm community to ensure their firearm licenses are up to date.

In a Press Conference yesterday, Officer in Charge of Firearms, Assistant Superintendent Stacey Bowe-Curry gave the warning at the commencement of renewal season.

“Today, we are here to advise all our license holders, the renewal season has started. It began on November 1st and will run until January 13th 2018, before late fees are incurred.” Ms. Bowe-Curry said.

For persons who have been delinquent in renewing their license, Ms. Bowe-Curry detailed the procedures one needs to follow in order to update their license.

She said, “If you have not licensed your firearms for a number of years, the procedure is to take your firearm to the police armory and have it stored there for safe keeping.”

Additionally, she stated that those who desire t0 relinquish the ownership of their firearm(s) through the process of selling, must have a valid registration accompanying the purchase.

In an instance of the death of a firearm owner, Ms. Bowe-Curry explained the process of deceased family members owning a firearm. “If a member of your family has a licensed firearm and the person has died, the firearm is not automatically yours. You have to apply for that firearm.”

To be clear, Ms. Bowe-Curry emphasized that ownership of firearms does not have a transferrable relationship to the next kin.