Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) employees who, because of the nature of their jobs, were investigated, have been exonerated and their names are back in good standing, according to Minster of Public Works Desmond Bannister.

The employees, whose names were mention in a report completed by Ernst and Young to investigate the financial state at the corporation were exonerated of any wrong doings.

This was revealed by Minister of Public Works, Desmond Bannister in a communication to the House of Assembly yesterday. He publicly thanked the employees.

“There are a number of BPL employees who, by virtue of their jobs had to be investigated.

“I am pleased to say that though their names were mentioned in the report, most of them were subsequently exonerated of any wrongdoing whatsoever.

“They continue to be highly valued team members at BPL. In this respect I wish to expressly thank: Mrs. Cecile Greene, Ms. Ene Maura, Ms. Garnell Sheppard, Ms. Chrislyn Dean and Mr. Kevin Bowleg,” Mr. Bannister said.

“BPL values their service, and we look forward to many years of continued productivity and goodwill,” he stated.

Ernst and Young conducted a forensic audit on the BPL confirming that the corporation’s theft scandal which involved a total of some 41 fraudulent cheques that were issued to 13 fictitious vendors totaling over $1.8 million.

The report by Ernst and Young on BPL was tabled in the House yesterday.