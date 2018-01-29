One hundred and seventy persons have been left homeless after a large blaze engulfed several homes in the Haitian shantytown in Marsh Harbour, Abaco, better known as “The Mud” yesterday morning.

In an interview with The Journal, Central and South Abaco MP James Albury said nearly 60 homes had been destroyed and the community was devastated and struggling to cope with losing some if most of their physical possessions.

“The fire started at some time around 6a.m. Volunteer fire services were on the scene, as well as police, with other volunteers. The fire was contained around ten and by eleven o’clock, the fire was more or less completely diminished.

“There was no loss of life or major injury as a result of the fire. Our rough estimates is 55 structures destroyed by the blaze, 170 odd persons displaced, a temporary shelter has been set up with some supplies with the Red Cross, Aliv, BTC and several other organizations.

“As far as the general mood is concerned, obviously as they should be, persons are distressed, frustrated, for all intents and purposes, they have lost their homes and majority of their physical possessions. They are very concerned and confused about what comes next,” Mr. Albury said.

Mr. Albury also revealed to The Journal that the fire was not an accident as police had a person in custody for allegedly starting the blaze. However details were limited at this time.

“The suspected cause is arson. The police do have a gentleman in custody and he is assisting with the investigation.

“I have no details about the individual, I suspect that will all come out in the coming days when the police give their official report,” Mr. Albury said

Speaking optimistically, Mr. Albury credited the quick responses of local volunteers and officials that managed to get the blaze under control before it quickly spread.

“This is actually a big credit to the organization of our volunteer fire services. If it wasn’t for their early responses and professionalism, the fire may have still been blazing right now and who knows what may have happened.

“We may have had injuries or loss of life, but due to their diligence the fire was snuffed out before it got to that destructive of a point,” Mr. Albury said.

This is not the first major fire to take place in this community. A major blaze erupted in 2014 in the same area that claimed the lives of two people.