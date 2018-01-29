Ten months after the last blaze and just weeks into the New Year, the New Providence landfill had another huge fire this past weekend.

Fire fighters were called to fight the blaze around 4pm on Saturday evening.

Chief Superintendent of Police Walter Evans, the officer in charge of the Fire Department said, “when we got here, the first arriving crew meet heavy plumes of smoke along with flames coming from a large area on the household section.”

He said that all officers were called out, even those that were off duty and specifically all of the supervising officers.

Supt. Evans said they had a number resources brought out to fight the blaze, but faced a few challenges.

“We were challenged with the wind. The wind was blowing heavily in the north west direction and we know here on the city dump, there are a number of items that can ignite and spread to a couple of acres,” Evans said.

The fire chief ruled out arson as a possible cause of the fire and said security measures had been put in place at the dump.

The smoke did not reach the residents of Jubilee Gardens, but as the weekend progressed, a few houses reported smoke reaching their homes.

Residents in Jubilee Gardens were forced to evacuate their homes in March of last year after a massive fire at the landfill blanketed the community in thick, black hazardous smoke which left several residents displaced.

Environment Minister Romauld Ferriera revealed last week that bidders would know in about two weeks whether they qualified to submit a full offer to manage the landfill.