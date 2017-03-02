Free National Movement Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis yesterday suggested that Prime Minister Perry Christie is now entertaining questions from the public only because the government’s back is against the wall.

“After five years into their rule and their backs against the wall, and Bahamians have grown tired of all their empty rhetoric and broken promises; it is just now that the embattled Prime Minister is asking Bahamians to bring questions for him and his PLP Government to address,” Dr. Minnis said.

“It was at this same time that Prime Minister Christie embarrassed himself and our country with his vulgar antics in front of women, children and seniors,” he pointed out.

Dr. Minnis insisted Bahamians are first questioning where the Christie Administration has been for the last five years.

Meanwhile, the FNM leader reiterated that the government has no plans of being transparent.

“If they truly want to be transparent they can start by answering the questions they have repeatedly avoided answering in just the last year. Where has the VAT tax money gone? What is in his secret Baha Mar deal he struck with his Chinese allies,” he said.

“What did his Government hope to gain when he allowed his Minister to engage in negotiations that would have given away our Crown Land and fishing rights to their Chinese allies? When will they present a plan to fix our failing education system? When will the PLP admit that the abhorrent increase in crime is a reality Bahamians are facing and not just a perceived increase in crime,” Dr. Minnis said.

“These are just a few simple questions the embattled Prime Minister has avoided answering, but the Bahamian people now hope answers will be forthcoming. Let’s start with those because it’s long past time for the Bahamian people to receive truthful answers from their Government,” he said.