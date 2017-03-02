The Environment and the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection will soon have its own identity, this according to Minister of Environment and Housing Kenred Dorsett who noted in a press conference yesterday that a legislative draft for the establishment of the Ministry has been completed.

“I am here to announce the completion of legislative drafts for the establishment of the Ministry of the Environment and the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection.

“The proposed legislation once passed will ensure that there will always be a minister responsible for the environment and matters related thereto like climate change and sustainable development.

“The National Development Plan has four pillars, one being the environment. As a progressive people, it is imperative that we have an agency with proper frameworks in place to coordinate the environment in The Bahamas. Today, we are one step closer to achieving these goals of national development,” Mr. Dorsett said.

Mr. Dorsett noted that the draft outlines what is expected of the ministry and what it will make provisions for.

“The draft Ministry of Environment Bill, 2017 outlines the functions of the ministry, makes provisions for an Environmental Administration Fund into which funding from our grants will be deposited; proper auditing and reporting for such accounts; and an Environmental Advisory Board comprised of representatives from the public sector, civil society, institutions of research and education and non-governmental organizations,” he said.

The legislation is intended to provide a clear framework for Environmental Impact Statements, Environmental Impact Assessments, Environmental Management Plans and the issuance of Certificate of Environmental Compliance

The legislation however, will provide consequences for violations, according to Mr. Dorsett.

“Penalties of up to $120,000 or two years of imprisonment or both. For companies that commit environmental offenses they may be penalized up to $15 million or up to 25 years imprisonment or both,” Mr. Dorsett said.

“The new Department of Environment and Planning and Protection hence referred to as DEPP, will have the overall responsibility for regulating matters relating to environmental policy, planning and protection, and will be under the control and management of a Director General who will have the technical responsibility of the DEPP,” Mr. Dorsett said.

The DEPP will promote environmental awareness, educating on environmental matters, climate change and concerns as to promote the best practices and protect the environment.

The DEPP will also be responsible for notifying the public of environmental incidents, give directions on measures to take to protect the environment, human health and safety, and provide reports on the state of the environment.

The draft is open for the public to view and for consultation on the Ministry of the Environment and Housing Facebook page and will remain open for feedback to March 14.