On Tuesday June 19th, Asure Win Gaming Company sent an official communication notifying the Gaming Board of the company’s intention to close 11 locations nationwide at the end of June.

It is anticipated that these closures will result in the termination of approximately 50 employees, as well as the termination of property leases, which facilitate these locations.

A statement from the company said, “the domestic gaming industry is a competitive market with high operating costs. In some instances, these locations identified were already underperforming. With the proposed tax increases in the 2018/19 budget, a sobering review of our operational costs and structure led us to take this preemptive action.”

The Company engaged External auditors to provide an impact analysis of the proposed tax increase on the business.

The statement said once those assessments have been completed, the results will dictate any further action.

Asure Win said while it values its employees, “given the current situation, the company has had to make some fundamental business decisions concerning the future sustainability of our operations.