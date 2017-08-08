Three persons are dead following a traffic accident that occurred in Grand Bahama on Monday.

According to police, shortly after 1 p.m., they were called to a traffic accident on East Sunrise Highway and Gedney Drive that involved a 2006 GMC Sierra vehicle and a Silver Nissan Tiida.

The occupants in the silver Nissan were all injured.

One female passenger, 76, succumbed at the scene.

Police said all other passengers were transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital where two other persons later succumbed to their injuries.

The lone male driver in the 2006 GMC Sierra vehicle received minor injuries and was transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital via private vehicle.

Police are actively investigating this matter and admonishes motorist to drive with extreme care and attention while traversing the streets.

Police reminds motorists to always buckle up and adhere to the speed limit.