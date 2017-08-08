Police have two additional homicide investigations on their hands after a pair of killings over the holiday weekend.

In the most recent incident, reports are that shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Monday, a man was involved in an altercation with several other males outside a nightclub on Cowpen Road that led to him being shot.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.

This latest homicide came on the heels of a murder that took place on Lily of the Valley Corner on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, shortly after 2:30 p.m., two men were sitting in a parked vehicle on Lily of the Valley Corner, off East Street when the occupants of a dark colored car pulled up and shot them.

One of the men was pronounced dead on the scene and the other was rushed to hospital where he remains in serious condition.

Police confirmed that the deceased was on bail for murder and was being electronically monitored.

The murder count stands at 85 according to The Bahama Journal’s records.

When asked about the country’s rising murder count last week, Acting Commissioner of Police Anthony Ferguson said his team was not “too concerned about counting bodies but preventing these instances from occurring in the first place.”

Police are also searching for two suspects responsible for a shooting and armed robbery that has left a man detained in hospital.

According to reports, shortly before 4 p.m. yesterday, two men were making a transaction over the sale of a vehicle driving off Frank Watson Highway, when two men armed with handguns emerged from nearby bushes and robbed one of them of a large amount of cash, and shot the other man before fleeing on foot.

The injured man was transported to hospital where he is detained in stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing.