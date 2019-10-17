A heads of agreement was signed yesterday at the Cabinet Office for Baha Mar’s second phase, a $300 million undertaking that will take the mega resort’s total investment to $4.8 billion.

Baha Mar President Graeme Davis said the mega expansion will provide nearly 500 direct permanent jobs and over 1,000 indirect jobs. More than 80 percent of those jobs will be given to Bahamians.

On hand for the signing was Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, who acknowledged how such news come as many are still displaced and in need of jobs following Hurricane Dorian’s passing.

“Speaking with Graeme and the Baha Mar team, they have informed me that once it’s been signed, the job opportunities will commence immediately,” Dr. Minnis said.

“Therefore, I will ask Bahamians out there who can hear my voice to take advantage of this opportunity at this particular time as this will help to rebuild both Grand Bahama and Abaco so that that 20 percent that we lost in our GDP can be replaced as quickly as possible and create more jobs so we can see our economy continue to boom.”

In terms of what can be expected, amenities include a major waterpark and entertainment facility to be known as Baha Mar Bay.

This will be built on the site of the former Wyndham Hotel on approximately 15.3 acres of land.

“It will include a family friendly recreational area with water attractions for guests of all ages. The theme of Baha Mar Bay is to be heavily influenced by the natural environment of The Bahamas,” he said.

“There will be a public entry area where the general public can enter Baha Mar Bay to enjoy the attractions and activities.”

Phase two will also include the widening and lengthening of the existing pier in front of Baha Mar and an upgraded and refurbished program for the Melia Hotel.

Additionally, a Rosewood Explorer Club will be constructed within that hotel along with two children’s activity centers in the Rosewood and the Baha Mar Resorts as well as new amenities and improvements on Long Cay.

“Today marks a very proud moment for us with the partnership and support of the prime minister and his Cabinet to discuss the renovation of our $100 million renovation and upgrades to our Melia Beach Resort,” Davis said.

Baha Mar’s phase one opened in April 2017, featuring a 1,800 room hotel and a 200,000 square foot Convention Centre at Baha Mar, as well as a 95,000 square foot world class casino and an 18 hole jack Nicklaus golf course.

Baha Mar officials expect this project to be completed in the next 12 to 24 months.

