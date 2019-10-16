Twenty-three-year old Stephon Davis was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections (BDOC) after being charged in a Magistrate’s Court with one count of murder in the shooting death of Anthony Wright.

According to police, on September 15, Wright was standing in front of a home on First Street, Coconut Grove shortly before 7 p.m., when the occupants of a white vehicle opened fire in his direction, hitting him about the body before speeding away.

He was transported to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Davis was charged with one count of intentionally and unlawfully causing Wright’s death on Tuesday before Chief Magistrate Joyanne Ferguson-Pratt.

Davis of Colleton Street, Ridgeland Park was remanded to BDOC until December 5, 2019.

Just after being informed that he would be remanded, the accused alleged police brutality as he said he was beaten in the back of the head by CDU officers.

Davis also told the magistrate that he has a bullet in his head and a bullet in his neck, stemming from an incident in January of this year. He also said he “cannot sleep hard” and produced a document that verified that both the magistrate and prosecutor perused.

Chief Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt while making note of the claims, told the accused that he was charged with a serious crime and that she was not able to grant him bail.

However, she informed him that he has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

She further told Davis that she would make a note of the claim he made regarding his injuries to be sent with him to the Bahamas Department of Corrections requesting that he be properly examined.

Just last week, 40-year-old Eduardo Carey was also charged with the shooting death of Anthony Wright, along with three other murders.

The pair will return to court for service of a voluntary bill of indictment on December 5.

