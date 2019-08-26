Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands yesterday refuted reports making rounds on social media indicating that he hinted to fire some 12,000 Bahamian junior doctors if they do not return to work.

Since last Wednesday, a local daily reported that some 420 doctors withdrew their services in the capital and Grand Bahama.

Dr. Sands said, “Social media is a wonderful place to make unsubstantiated allegations. I have made no such statement.”

The report, featured on a popular Facebook page, indicated that Dr. Sands had Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis’ full support on the move.

It went on to say that the health minister would replace these junior doctors with Filipino doctors for a lower price point.

This follows an alleged screenshot of Dr. Sands sharing an article from American political journalism company Politico on Facebook.

The article, written on August 5, 2008, commemorated the day former U.S. President Ronald Reagan fired 11,000 striking air traffic controllers.

