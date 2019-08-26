Minister of Tourism and Aviation Dionisio D’Aguilar confirmed that runway repairs at the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) are expected to be finished by Thanksgiving in November.

Last week, D’Aguilar said he is aiming to get the runway done in time to prepare for the busy holidays.

“Obviously, as Thanksgiving approaches, we start to get a bit nervous because obviously the load will increase and we would like the runway operating by then,” Mr. D’Aguilar said.

“We would assure that it will be, but weather delays, equipment failures – you know the usual stuff that could possibly bring about a delay come into play. We’re optimistic right now.”

The airport is currently operating on a single runway, but D’Aguilar assures the airport has a plan in place in case of any accidents.

“We have in place the necessary infrastructure and equipment to ensure should an incident happen on the runway when clear it and get back into operation as quickly as possible,” he said.

