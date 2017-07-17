Former Environment and Housing Minister Kenred Dorsett walked out of Supreme Court on Friday with a happy demeanor, waving cuffed hands at party supporters on Bank Lane, after he was granted $50,000 bail with two sureties.

Dorsett, who could be heard telling his wife “I love you too, baby,” while exiting the Supreme Court building was granted bail by Justice Carolita Bethell, who heard Dorsett’s bail application in her chambers.

The former Member of Parliament for Southern Shores, on the Progressive Liberal Party’s ticket was arraigned in the Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on four counts each of extortion and bribery, of Jonathon Ash, totaling $120,000 and one count of misconduct in public office, allegedly committed between March 1 and May 9 and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Lead attorney for Dorsett, Wayne Munroe, QC, told reporters outside of court on Friday that there was no objection to bail and the offense is one that is bailable.

“The Attorney General’s office did not object to bail and bail was granted in the amount of $50,000 with two sureties, the only condition being he surrender his passport and not leave the jurisdiction without leave of the court which means if he has to leave and travel, he has to come to the court and get permission,” Mr. Munroe stated.

He further clarified that bail was expected and that the only reason why he was not granted bail in Magistrate’s Court was because of a 2014 amendment.

“Classically, this offence is one that is bailable,” Mr. Munroe said.

“There’s an amendment in 2014 that meant that the magistrate cannot grant bail. We’ve said it before, in most of these cases when the matter comes before Supreme Court there’s absolutely no objection to bail by the Office of the Attorney General.

“It’s just that it’s a matter of law, the magistrate cannot grant bail. So, it’s not as if the magistrate said I can grant bail, but I am not granting you bail because of the severity of the offence, because I think you may reoffend, none of that.

“It’s just that the law says they can’t consider it at all.”

Mr. Munroe then made an appeal to the public alluding to the fact that documents concerning the case were circulated on social media between the time of Dorsett’s arraignment and bail application hearing.

“Since some clever person put these documents out on social media that showed the witnesses, people have been approaching me saying, ‘I know some of these people and I know things about them that may assist you,’” Mr. Munroe said.

“I had someone approach me when I was leaving Dr. Nottage’s funeral and so I thank whoever did put it on social media because it publicized the names of the witnesses.

“I would encourage anybody who knows the true character of the people listed as witnesses, civilians and police officers to do get in touch with us and let us know what you know about these people.”

Dorsett is scheduled to return to Magistrate’s Court on August 31 where he is expected to either be presented with a Voluntary Bill of Indictment (VBI) sending the case directly to Supreme Court or a Preliminary Inquiry by the magistrate to see if there is sufficient evidence for a trial.