Hurricane Dorian caused catastrophic damage in Abaco, North Abaco Member of Parliament Darren Henfield said, while giving a brief update yesterday.

As the fury of Hurricane Dorian left the island, heading for Grand Bahama, Minister Henfield confirmed that major damage was done along the front strip of the island from Marsh Harbour to Dundas Town and Murphy Town.

“We’re uncertain of what’s going on in Treasure Cay at the moment. We have been informed that Cooper’s Town was holding quite well. That’s all that we know at the moment,” Minister Henfield said.

“As soon as the winds subsides, the wind and the rain, we will go out and have a cursory look.

“All of our shelters were mainly compromised, so in the lull that we had for two and a half hours or so when we were in the eye, we were able to come to the shelter and find sanctuary and safety.

“We have already organized our party’s to move as soon as it is safe for them to do so.”

While there had been reports of casualties on the island, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis confirmed that five persons died.

Mr. Henfield also advised residents to stay indoors until the all clear is given.

“We want to say to citizens here in Abaco, in the impacted areas it is not safe to go outdoors. Power lines are down, lamp poles are down, trees are cross the streets. It is very dangerous to be outdoors if you don’t have to be outdoors,” Minister Henfield said.

“As soon as the weather permits, our first responders will go to those areas where we have reports from individuals who were in distress.”

Mr. Henfield added that the government complex had been turned into a make-shift shelter.

