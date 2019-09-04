The aftermath of Hurricane Dorian in Abaco was described by Minister of National Security Marvin Dames as “a crisis of epic proportion”.

Giving reporters the grim news outside Cabinet on Tuesday morning Minister Dames said the death toll in the wake of Hurricane Dorian is expected to increase as emergency personnel assess the affected areas.

That number, he said, will include children.

“I know everyone is probing and trying to get as much information as they can, but we have to take into consideration too those families who are still in harm’s way and who have relatives who may have suffered as a result of this,” Minister Dames said.

“However, after having said that, the reality of it all is that unfortunately we will see more deaths.”

This, he added, is what is most disheartening.

“This is a crisis of epic proportion. We want to be responsible and we want to be caring,” the minister of national security said.

“As we report these things, we’re taking into the account the sensitivity around all of this.”

