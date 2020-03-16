Patients who test positive for COVID-19 will be treated at Doctors Hospital on Blake Road, according to Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis.

During his televised national address on COVID-19 yesterday, the prime minister said Doctors Hospital has been secured as the facility to treat COVID-19 patients and health professionals treating those patients will utilize various protocols to protect themselves.

“This facility will be secured by defence force officers,” Dr. Minnis said. “No visitors will be allowed into the facility unless authorized. We are securing another facility for quarantine purposes.”

Last week, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

“We are watching carefully and learning from other jurisdictions, particularly the countries that are best managing the outbreak in their country,” Dr. Minnis said.

He also discussed some of the measures the government has taken to respond to COVID-19.

“The Ministry of Health has activated its national preparedness and response plan,” Dr. Minnis said.

“We have conducted training for healthcare providers on proper screening, use of protective equipment and COVID-19 protocols, and secured adequate supplies of hand sanitizers, cleaning supplies and protective equipment.

“There is in-country testing for COVID-19 at the National Reference Laboratory.

“Businesses should continue to institute measures to protect the health of workers and consumers.”

Dr. Minnis also advised Bahamians who are sick to stay at home, practice social distancing and avoid crowds.

“Large public gatherings have been shown to be linked to the widespread of COVID-19 in jurisdictions now recording large numbers of cases.”