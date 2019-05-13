The Leader of the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Arinthia Komolafe yesterday paid tribute to Bahamian mothers who have made sacrifices for the success of the nation. In a press statement she gave a special message to all mothers of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

“It’s that time of the year when we pay homage to our mothers and salute the mother figure’s in our lives.”

“When we reflect on our lives, many of us will acknowledge the many sacrifices that our mothers made to ensure that we fulfil our God given potential. Their sleepless nights, their constant prayers and their hard work shaped us into who we have become.

“As I look back on my own life, I can truly say that my mother has been a source of inspiration and a driving force for my success. However, the reality is that the role of a mother is filled not just by biological mothers, but also by foster mothers, adopted mothers, grandmothers, godmothers, aunts, mothers-in-laws, sisters and relatives.

“On this Mother’s Day, I encourage you to seek out those women who have invested imparted so much into your lives. Let us give them their roses while they are still with us; but our appreciation must go beyond the flowers and gift baskets. We must show them love and care daily.

“And to those whose moms and mother figures have passed on to glory, let us say a special prayer for them and encourage them to hold the precious memories of them in their hearts and as a source of strength. We should honour their memory by being beacons of light in a sometimes dark world. I also encourage you to keep in your thoughts and prayers the mothers of our nation who have lost their sons and daughters to sickness, gun violence and other violent crimes.

“Fellow Bahamians and friends of The Bahamas, mothers are the conscience of our nation and the custodians of our country’s soul. As a mother of three children and mentor to many, I encourage all mothers to join me as a we continue to promote love, affection, discipline and unity in our Commonwealth,”said the DNA leader.