Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Leader Arinthia Komolafe said the Free Nation Movement (FNM) government is “clueless” and moving slowly to restore the islands affected by Hurricane Dorian.

The DNA held a press conference at the party’s headquarters yesterday where Komolafe voiced her displeasure over what she called a failed government.

She said the Ministry of Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, created after Hurricane Dorian, is a waste of tax payers’ money and a thank you gift to persons whom she referred to as FNM cronies.

“The government is simply moving too slowly with brothers and sisters in Abaco and Grand Bahama to get their life in order. We are going to continue to monitor the process and this administration needs to move with haste,” Komolafe said.

“The Minnis led government is clueless and moving too slowly on issues that affect the country.”



DNA Deputy Leader Buscheme Armbrister believes the government has failed the nation’s second city despite its potential to be a source of economic growth for the country.

“In the aftermath of another hurricane season and the Magic City has been abandoned once again. This administration’s poor planning and lack of focus months since the monster storm, known as Dorian, has made a bad situation worse,” Armbrister said.

However, the DNA said the party is getting ready to become the next government if the party wins the 2022 General Election.

The DNA added that the party stands firm in bringing hope to Bahamians as it fights for a better Bahamas.

