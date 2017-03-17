Following the apprehension of 64 Haitian nationals Wednesday evening, Foreign Affairs and Immigration Minister Fred Mitchell says the Carmichael Road Detention Center’s conditions are “a work progress” but standards are up to par.

Roughly two weeks ago, a United States Human Rights Report outlined a number of issues plaguing the country’s prisons and detention centers.

While Mr. Mitchell says the report is inaccurate, aside from this, work on the Detention Center is always ongoing.

“It’s not a perfect place but it is up to humane standards. At periods of the time there is overcrowding but that’s not been the case for some time,” he said.

“We try to ensure that the standards are kept as we have the Department Of Social Services and I’ve indicated that on reasonable notice the United Nations Humans Rights Association and the International Red Cross can access it if there are complains about conditions there.”

There are separate facilities for women and children.

Business at the Detention Centre, he says, is a difficult and expensive one but they continue to monitor it.

Mr. Mitchell further revealed to The Bahama Journal yesterday that alternate facility ideas have been on the table for quite some time.

“The country doesn’t have the resources to do that,” he said.

“I think that one idea is to put a facility in Inagua but that’s been on the drawing board for some time you have to have the resources to do that and right now the country is cash strapped.”

The 64 nationals, 54 men and nine women were apprehended after being found miles off the coast Exuma in a wooden ship.