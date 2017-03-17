Prime Minister Perry Christie puts in a request for a new lineup of customs officers for the next recruit of the Customs Training program in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

The appeal was made during the Prime Ministers address of the Customs Training program’s graduation of 22 officers, Wednesday afternoon.

The prime minister explained the urgent need for the officers is as a result of the growing economy.

“In speaking with the minister of tourism and knowing the extent to which the economy is being expanded, which will create an additional need for even more Customs Officers, I’m minded to make policy right now on my feet,” the Prime Minister Christie said.

“As I think of those areas where you only have one officer – which is even dangerous to that officer – you can see why there ought to be coverage that goes beyond one person.

“We’ve just indicated a new destination at Ocean Cay, which will require the appointment of more Customs Officers to that Port of Call. There are at least over 5,000 passengers a week on cruise ships going into that destination,” he further explained.

“By the Heads of Agreement we entered into with Baker’s Bay in Abaco, we have agreed to have a Port of Entry there at that destination as well. So, that also calls for more Customs Officers. From a pure necessity point of view, we have agreed that we would establish a port of call in Mangrove Cay and that too will call for more Customs Officers.”

During his address, the prime minister advised Comptroller of Customs, Charles Turner and to Assistant Comptroller for the Northern Region, Sherick Martin take another look at the many applicants who were not chosen to be a part of the class.

He suggested that those other applicants should be scheduled into a class as soon as possible for Grand Bahama’s new Training Program.

“The anticipated economic boom in the various Family Islands concomitant with the migration of human resource, the Customs Department is expected to respond in kind,” said Prime Minister Christie.

“So, with immediate effect, some of you graduates will join the ranks of your fellow officers stationed on those affected islands,” he said.

While explaining the importance of more officers, he gave the new recruits a prep talk, reminding them just how significant their call of duty is.

“It is not merely a desk job where you can hopefully expect a long and secured career with benefits, but you are beginning a career today which is critical in the overall scheme of things when it comes to the governance of our country. Today, you may be in Grand Bahama, but your career path may very well take you to other far-flung stations in The Bahamas as the exigencies of the service demands. You are expected as faithful and obedient public officers to always be obedient to the call.”