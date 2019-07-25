Philip Davis has been leader of the Progressive Liberal Party now for two years and he is counting on keeping it that way following the partyâ€™s general convention.

Tuesday nightâ€™s address in Freeport was yet another opportunity for Mr. Davis to drive that message home to supporters.

Addressing those who turned out to the Taxi Union Hall, Mr. Davis advised that now is not the time to interrupt the partyâ€™s progress and growth, but rather to let it continue with what he has dubbed the â€˜Brave Wave Teamâ€™ consisting of himself, Deputy Leader Chester Cooper, PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell and Deputy Chair Robyn Lynes.

Mr. Davis added that he is very satisfied with the enormous progress made throughout the party and is certain that the present leadership team can and will take the PLP to victory in 2022.

The appeal comes in the face of reports that former Cabinet Minister Obie Wilchcombe will make another attempt to clinch the chairmanship position.

At last report, former Attorney General Alfred Sears had also not ruled out the possibility of again putting in his name in the hat for leader.

In 2017, that battle ended with Mr. Davis locking in the vast majority of votes, sealing his place at the top.

The PLPâ€™s three day convention kicks off today at the Melia Resort.

According to Convention Chairman Michael Halkitis, nearly 2,000 registered delegates are expected to be in attendance from across the country.

Tonight, Mr. Cooper will bring the keynote address and on Friday Mr. Davis will address the convention.

