Minister of Tourism and Aviation Dionisio D’Aguilar dismissed claims that the Bahamas Civil Aviation Authority victimized Skybahamas Chief Executive Officer Randy Butler, who is still tail spinning after his airline was grounded.

Mr. D’Aguilar told The Bahama Journal that as minister, there is nothing he can do.

“Now that is not going to happen in any of my portfolios. I am very pro business. I want businesses to succeed as best as they can because it creates employment and opportunities for my people,” he said.

“However, certainly when it involves the regulation of a business where safety and oversight is so critical, there is no way that I am going to intervene in that process other than to ensure that there is no funny business going on.”

Minister D’Aguilar added that it is on Mr. Butler to sit down with the regulator, address any deficiencies and get his airline back in the air.

“For whatever reason, regulating aircrafts is a very technical issue and no politician is minded to get in the middle of that process,” Mr. D’Aguilar said.

“If the regulatory body feels that there are deficiencies, I don’t feel comfortable stepping into that and saying ignore those deficiencies and allow the airline to continue.”

Calls were made to Skybahamas CEO Randy Butler, but were not returned up to press time.

