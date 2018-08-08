Opposition Leader Philip Davis has chided the government for having no plan for Grand Bahama, beginning with its continued failure to close a sale for the Grand Lucayan Hotel.

“This administration owes the people of Grand Bahama a full and frank explanation as to why it was unable to close the sale of the Grand Lucayan hotel in Grand Bahama,” he said.

Addressing a Press Conference at The Sir Lynden Pindling Centre, Mr Davis said, “the lack of transparency and uncertainty due to misleading announcements surrounding the hotel’s future, in my view, in our view, have irreversibly eroded both hope and confidence of Grand Bahamians in this FNM government.”

The Prime Minister last week indicated that if need be, the government would purchase the beleaguered hotel – a plan Mr. Davis slammed as secretive, deceptive, incoherent and mired in confusion.

“The Prime Minister must explain to the country now how he intends to finance the purchase of the Grand Lucayan Hotel, inclusive of the source of funding.

“Additionally, he must provide the total cost inclusive of renovation, marketing, airlift, management fees and what would be the new marketing subsidy, as the current budget suggests some 25 million or 20 million.

“We say again that the Minnis government must quit this dithering and move with focus, urgency and alacrity to fix Grand Bahama.”