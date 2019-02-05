A look at the numbers show there was a reduction in homicides last month compared to what was recorded on the books this same time last year.

According to National Security Minister Marvin Dames January 2018 saw some 12 killings while this year there was only three.

“Our law enforcement officers are very in toned with what is happening; we’re not going to stop every murder, that’s reality.

However, we are well on tract to ensure that we continue to pull those numbers down, that we continue to make our streets and our community safe so that our people can move about without any fair or concern of becoming a victim to a crime,” he said.

When asked if he anticipates a continued downward trend, the National Security Minister responded with this.

He said, “it’s not a matter of anticipating; it’s just doing what we are mandated to do. Looking at our strategies, looking at our policies, all of those things that we would have promised the Bahamian people that we would deliver on, we are well ahead of schedule with respect to man of those.”

However, National Security Minister Marvin Dames again stressed the need for everyone to join in the fight against crime.

“When you look at the profile of persons who are engaging in these activities, they are kids. It’s always what the police is going to do, but whose child is that? What are they doing?”

“So, we have to come to that place where we understand that it is all our responsibility if we’re going to keep our country safe,” he said.

Just this past weekend there were three homicides in Nassau, still the National Security Minister maintains that law enforcement agencies are doing a better job with the fight against crime.