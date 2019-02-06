The Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA) has recorded its lowest ever number of annual detentions following port state control (PSC) inspections with only 24 ships being detained in 2018.

The Bahamas’ Minister for Transport and Local Government, Hon. Renward Wells comments: “These results build on the BMA’s impressive track record of supporting its maritime clients comprehensively, rapidly and proactively.” Adding to this, the BMA’s Chair, Mrs J. Denise Lewis-Johnson says: “This further demonstrates our continuous efforts to uphold the highest quality of ships under our register. It also reinforces our commitment to ensuring compliance with the international conventions requirements.”

PSC is an internationally agreed regime for the inspection of foreign ships in ports other than those of the vessel’s flag state with the aim being to eliminate the operation of sub-standard ships. PSC Officers are required to inspect a ship for compliance aligned with the requirements of the international conventions, such as SOLAS, MARPOL, STCW, and MLC 2006.

While listed and considered a ‘low risk’ flag within the Paris MOU and Tokyo MOU, The Bahamas has also secured Qualship 21 status from the United States Coast Guard. The BMA’s Acting Managing Director & CEO Captain Dwain Hutchinson continues: “Ultimately, these achievements are as a result of working closely with our ship owners and managers to ensure that their ships and shipboard crew meet the required high-quality standards. By doing so, we can play an integral role in helping to keep their ships moving and avoid detentions or delays.”