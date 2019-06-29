In a moving and thought provoking farewell speech, outgoing Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling yesterday called on Bahamians to put aside divisiveness and unite.

“I didn’t have lots of book learning, or a college degree, but I had a master’s degree in common sense,” she said.

As the self proclaimed barefoot girl from Andros, she knew how to use it and with that common sense, hard work, sheer determination, a kind and loving heart and a love for God she reached the highest office in the country as the 10th governor general.

Her life is a testament that young Bahamians can be anything they aspire to be and her work has always been to help, uplift and encourage people along the way, while being kind and loving to others.

“There is a lot more out there that binds us together than divides us, and it is our challenge, nay, our duty as individual citizens of this land we love, to develop and deepen these common bonds,” Dame Marguerite said.

“We hear too much too often about the vices that divide us, and too little too seldom about the virtues that unite us.”

To do so, divisiveness and discord she said must be put aside.

“We have all been guilty of sowing seeds of discord at one time or another in our lives, but it is never too late to move with purpose to a higher, loftier plane – and to do it together,” the former governor general said.

“We need to rise above divisiveness and acrimony and come together on common ground to build up this nation. Kind words for one another can go a long way.”

With a grateful heart she expressed deep appreciation to her staff, particularly Consultant in the Office of the Governor General Idris Reid, whom she credited with making her the best governor general she could be.

She also mentioned her slain Aide De-Camp Carlis Blatch. A special thanks was reserved to her own family including her late husband Sir Lynden Pindling.

“It was my singular good fortune to be by your side from 1956 until your passing. Everything I am, I owe to you. Your undying love and unwavering support propelled me to levels I could never possibly,” she said, while remembering her husband.

“I stand here today as governor general of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas because of your vision, your determination and dedication to this great country. Together, we enjoyed many triumphs and many struggles.

“I am not sure if I said this to you before you left, but thank you, I love you and miss you always.”

She admitted that since her husband’s passing, her children have been her strength and constant source of love, having ensured she is always well cared for and loved.

To the true loves of her life –her six grandchildren – came thanks for their laughter and keeping her younger.

To the Bahamian people, Dame Marguerite expressed sincere gratitude for the support and encouragement during her tenure.

Cornelius A. Smith will be sworn in today as the 11th governor general of The Bahamas in Rawson Square at 9 a.m.

