Water and Sewerage Executive Chairman Adrian Gibson was yesterday accused of victimization from the head of one of WSC’s approved companies.

Pointing the finger is President of APEX Underground Utilities and Construction Gregory Miller, who made it clear that he is not a political contractor.

The 45-year-old father of three explained to reporters that upon coming to office, Mr. Gibson sought out information or “dirt” on several WSC employees, which Mr. Miller said he did not have.

He said, “Mr. Gibson began to bring to my attention some of the recent projects that our company had recently bided on and have been submitted. I acknowledged that he was correct about our company putting in a bid for those respective projects.

“He then said to me that he is working with whoever is working with him. I asked him what that meant. He said, in other words, if you ain’t working with me, I ain’t working with you.”

Mr. Miller said since then, the WSC chairman has proven that APEX will not receive any government contracts until the information sought became available.

He said, “At one point he told a mutual friend of ours from his constituency to tell me that I will not eat at his table until I give him what he wants.

“He told another person that whenever I am ready to come inside, I know just what to do.”

Mr. Miller is now calling on Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis to intervene on the matter.

He said, “It sure seems that Mr. Adrian Gibson, chairman of Water and Sewerage, is not working in the best interest of the Bahamian tax payers. He instead is being somewhat of a facilitator for the Bahamas Hot Mix Company.

“The Bahamas Hot Mix goose really seems to be fed more than the common man, small gander. We, the small men, need help.”

He also said, “I’ve been around the Water and Sewerage Corporation from 1998, chairmen have come and gone. The work relationship between the government, the board, and so forth has always been up and down. This is by far the worst working relationship, on all levels, at WSC.”

The Bahama Journal reached out to Mr. Gibson, however he refused to comment.

