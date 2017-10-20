The new chairman of the governing Free National Movement is Carl Culmer.

Mr. Culmer beat out Howard Grant in an election of the Central Council held at the Party’s Headquarters on Mackey Street last evening.

The party held the election due to the resignation of former chairman Sidney Collie that took effect yesterday.

Mr. Culmer who previously held the post of Deputy Treasurer in the party, spoke with the Bahama Journal saying he is excited to serve in this capacity and help move his party forward.

“The idea is for us now to work together and continue the good work left behind by the former chairman (Sidney Collie) and unite behind our government and ensure that we fulfill all the promises that we made to the Bahamian people,” Mr. Culmer said.

Mr. Culmer also spoke about the frequent barbs traded between the chairman of the two major political parties in the country, something he says the country has outgrown.

“I think the Bahamian people have outgrown that type of politics and I think the Bahamian people want to see, feel and touch things.

“I’m not going to be getting in battles with the opposition party, but I will speak on behalf of our party,” Mr. Culmer said.

Although unsuccessful in his bid for chairmanship, Howard Grant said he did not see his defeat as a loss.

“I was not unsuccessful. There is victory in the opportunity I was given. I am happy that I was given the opportunity to convey my convictions to the council and I support the council’s decision to elect someone they feel is more seasoned for this particular time.

“The democracy of our party was displayed tonight.They did not choose me, but I am not a loser. I am very thankful for the opportunity. My family and I continue to pray and move forward with our convictions and we shall continue to push forward under the banner of the FNM,” Mr. Grant said.

The former Chairman, Mr. Collie was appointed Bahamas Ambassador to the United States in Washington. He will also serve as the permanent representative to the Organisation of American States (OAS) and non resident ambassador to Mexico, Colombia, and Brazil.