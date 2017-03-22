Beleaguered multi-billion dollar resort Baha Mar has officially been handed over to its new operators CTF Holdings and will commence pre-launch exercises immediately.

The resort destination also received the receipt of its temporary Certificate of Occupancy (TCO) from the Ministry of Works presented by Deputy Prime Minister Brave Davis.

Receiving the temporary Certificate of Occupancy (TCO) signifies that all life safety, mechanical and electrical systems have been inspected, and Baha Mar is cleared for occupancy.

During the official handover ceremony yesterday afternoon on the resort grounds, Prime Minister Perry Christie said some 600 plus workers would begin working almost instantly just 30 days ahead of its official soft opening slated for April 21st, 2017.

“Everyone who is here today can feel the excitement,” he said.

“I for myself have seen new employees who were coming in for training and moving forward all on course to make this project a big success. Six hundred fifty Bahamians I’m advised have already been hired at Baha Mar and 1,500 employees will be hired by the 21st of April opening.”

Baha Mar President Graeme Davis was on hand for the hand over and expressed his content with the opening of the resort.

“We’re well on our way. We have exciting teams that are ready to make sure we open to the world and it’s up to new standards for this destination,” he said.

“We’re all ready full for our first day. We have invited guests that are already coming for our celebration but it is open to the public to come here and enjoy.”

Mr. Davis says he and his team are well aware that though the process has taken some time.

“We just want to make sure the experience is done right and that we get the training done right,” he said.

“We are taking our time and making sure that our associates are well trained and we deliver an exceptional feeling for every guest.”

As for the casino licenses for the hotel, Mr. Davis says the process is moving along smoothly and the hotel will be ready to present.

Given the backlash the resort has received having been delayed several times, Mr. Christie sent out a stern warning to those who cast doubt on the resorts’ successful opening.

“To those who are rooting against the success of this project for political purposes, they would be best advised not to do and to feel terrible about doing so if they could actually see the hope and excitement and anticipation on the faces of the people who are being employed here,” the prime minister said.

The hotel property was yesterday formally handed over to its operator CTF Holdings, a subsidiary of Hong Kong conglomerate, Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE).

Deputy Prime Minister Philip Davis outside of cabinet yesterday morning explained what the next few days what be used for specifically.

“They would be testing all of the facilities. They’ll be putting heads in the beds between now and the official opening to ensure everything is working,” he said.

“Maybe a few of their staff members will be staying in rooms to make sure that all of the amenities are up and ready so whenever they take guests everything is percolating.”

According to Jerome Fitzgerald, one of the government’s lead negotiators in getting Baha Mar back on its feet, staff members will not be the only ones testing out the facilities.

“The vendors, the store owners will be operational for the initial phase opening,” he said.

“We’re also told the major restaurants will be opened and guests will be checking in on the first day.”

Following the receipt of the TCO, the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar is finalizing the contemporary guest rooms and suites, which will consist of deluxe amenities and private balconies overlooking the resort pools, Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course and the glittering ocean. The resort will also open 20 food & beverage outlets, as well as Grand Hyatt’s signature Club level.

Baha Mar’s phase one unveiling is followed by phase two with the debut of SLS Baha Mar in fall 2017. The final phase three will introduce the enhanced and expanded Rosewood Baha Mar in spring 2018. The opening of Baha Mar is poised to elevate the island vacation experience, pioneering the next generation of great destination resorts in premier travel and luxury hospitality.