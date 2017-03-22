Agriculture Minister V. Alfred Gray yesterday announced a precautionary ban of meat imports from Brazil, after a meat scandal unfolded in the South American country.

It was recently reported that Brazilian inspectors were receiving bribes to allow sales of rotten and salmonella-tainted meats.

Brazil’s government has suspended exports from 21 meat-processing units; and no permits for the importation of processed meat products from Brazil, including corned beef and other beef products.

Minister Gray advised that his ministry will continue to monitor the issue over the next 60 days.

He noted that in the event the all clear is given to receive imports from Brazil, it would be with particular proviso.

“Beef must be slaughtered and processed at an approved Government abattoir and processing facility; a sanitary certificate should accompany all imports from Brazil; inspection of all batch containers be done at the port of entry; an import permit must be sought by all importers from the relevant government agency; and a registry must be compiled of all importers of beef and beef products from Brazil,” the Ministry noted.

Other countries including China and European countries have also to some degree suspended meat imports from Brazil after the scandal.

The European Union has called for a partial ban on the meat.

Meantime, President Michel Temer sought to maintain his country’s reputation charging that the meat industry should not be judged by this incident.

“The agro-business for us in Brazil is very important and it should not be marred by a small nucleus [of bad actors], a small thing,” he said speaking to international press.

According to international media reports, at least 30 people have been arrested in the scandal, with Brazilian police raiding more than a dozen processing plants.