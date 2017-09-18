The country’s murder count climbed up a notch, reaching triple digits, according to The Bahama Journal’s records, when a teen succumbed to his injuries in hospital following a shooting in Fox Hill on Saturday evening.

According to police reports, shortly after 6 p.m. a 17-year-old male was walking on Johnson Road, Fox Hill with another male when two males in a gray coloured vehicle approached and shot at them before speeding off.

The victim, who was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, later died while his mother watched him take his last breath, according to a close family relative.

Police have not officially identified the body. However, reliable sources told The Bahama Journal that the 17-year-old is Mitchell Munroe, the father of a two-year-old.

The other male victim was not injured in the incident.

Former Member of Parliament for Fox Hill and Progressive Liberal Party Senator Fred Mitchell in a video, circulated on Whatsapp, stated that something must be done to curb crime in the area.

Just four nights prior to this latest incident 16-year-old Jeffery Wright was shot and killed on Brice Street, Fox Hill.

The 11th grade student who attended Government High School was shot multiple times and killed late Tuesday night while hanging out in the back of his Fox Hill home.

This latest homicide pushed the country’s murder count to 104, according to The Bahama Journal’s records.

Police are searching for two male suspects who they believe are behind the shooting incident of 17-year-old Munroe.