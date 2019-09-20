Another adjournment date has been set in the standoff between the Bahamas Doctors Union (BDU) and the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA).

The BDU and PHA are sparring over holiday pay, an issue before Supreme Court Justice Ian Winder.

The Crown, on Thursday morning, sought to submit an affidavit from PHA Managing Director Catherine Weech. Affidavits were to be submitted by September 16.

Lead attorney for the Crown, Deputy Director in the Office of the Attorney General, David Higgins noted that the affidavit was to refute the one submitted by BDU president Dr. MelisandeBassett that pointed out that the issue of holiday pay for doctors had been resolved.

However, BDU attorney Obie Ferguson questioned how Ms. Weech could submit an affidavit refuting a claim stemming fromthe BDUâ€™s meeting with the prime minister and the minister of labour that she didnâ€™t attend.

Mr. Higgins countered that as managing director, if such an agreement was made, Ms. Weech would have known.

Justice Winder opted to delay the matter to give Mr. Ferguson time to review the document.

However, according to the attorney, the point made in Ms. Weechâ€™s affidavit goes to the root of the case, adding that no evidence to refute Dr. Bassettâ€™s affidavit was given.

The Crown subsequently submitted four additional affidavits, one of which was filed on Wednesday at 6:14 p.m. via email from Dr. Caroline Burnette Garraway.



The late filing was said to be due to the witness assisting in Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.

When asked, the defense agreed it needed more time to review the document.