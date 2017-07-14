As the theft of copper continues to be a significant problem at the Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) Company, it can be blamed for a number of outages recently particularly on the island of Abaco, according to a statement released by BPL yesterday afternoon.

While other challenges are said to impact the generation and distribution network of the company, BPL said it is working to address the issues.

As Abaco natives have endured a significant number of shortages recently, the company said it is “constantly working” to enhance its services.

“BPL continues to address each of these challenges and reiterates its overall commitment to supplying Abaco and the Cays with consistent electricity,” the release said.

BPL also apologized to its residential and commercial customers who have been impacted by the recent outages.

The company assured residents that it is working to find immediate solutions to this problem and long term strategies to prevent a reoccurrence.