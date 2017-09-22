Formal complaints concerning the delinquent payment of salaries at Club Land’or has been filed in the Office of the Attorney General, according to Minister of Labour Senator Dion Foulkes.

Following the opening of the International Labour Organization Workshop on Wednesday, Mr. Foulkes spoke with The Bahama Journal about the current concerns with the now closed Club Land’or.

“A significant amount of the employees, both line staff and managerial staff are owed back pay and other benefits,” he said.

“From time to time, they’ve paid portions of their salaries, but not the complete salary.”

Non-paid employees of Club Land’or have been a pertinent concern for Mr. Foulkes since before elections in May.

Furthermore, Mr. Foulkes inherited the problems surrounding Club Land’or.

He said, “It is something that preceded my coming into office and it’s been going on now for a little while.

“The employees have filed several complaints both with the Department of Labour and with the Office of the Prime Minister and I have been directed by the prime minister to deal with it swiftly.”

Club Land’or owes 100 employees back pay and benefits and the matter has been ongoing for two years.