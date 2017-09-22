The Bahamas Department of Meteorology has put residents of the southeastern islands of The Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands on a high alert for possible floods as Hurricane Maria got a little stronger as it moves towards that area.

“Hurricane Maria also has the potential to produce several tornadoes as it moves along its track,” according to a statement by the Department of Meteorology.

“Weather conditions continue to deteriorate over the Turks and Caicos Islands with strong tropical storms and possible hurricane conditions,” over these islands Friday morning.

According to an alert issued by the Bahamas Department of Meteorology, “Extensive flooding is also expected as Maria is forecasted to produce eight to 16 inches of rainfall over the Turks and Caicos Islands and Mayaguana and up to four to eight inches over Inagua, Acklins and Crooked Island.”

The Department of Meterology has also issued a hurricane warning for the Southeast Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

This warning will remain in effect for the islands of Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins, Long Cay, and Samana Cay, as hurricane conditions were anticipated last night or as early as this morning.

A tropical storm watch is now in effect for Central Bahamas, which includes Cat Island, Exuma, Long Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador, this tropical storm watch means that these islands can experience tropical storm conditions as early as today.

“Maria is moving toward the northwest at near nine miles per hour. A turn toward the north-northwest is forecasted for early this morning with that motion continuing through Saturday,” the statement read.

On the forecast track, Maria’s eye will continue to pass offshore of the northern coast of the Dominican Republic and then move near or just east of the Turks and Caicos and Southeastern Bahamas Friday.

Maximum winds for Hurricane Maria are 120 miles per hour with higher gusts.

Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center and tropical force winds extend outward up to 160 miles from the center.

Dangerous storm surge accompanied by large destructive waves will raise water levels to as much as four to six feet above normal tide, according to the issued Met advisory.

Hurricane Maria is now a category 3 storm.