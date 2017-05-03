The Minister of National Security Dr. Bernard J. Nottage confirmed on May 2, 2017 the appointment of Captain Tellis A. Bethel as commodore of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF).

Commodore Bethel’s position becomes retroactive as of March 2015, when he assumed responsibilities as acting commander of the defence force.

Captain Samuel Evans was appointed to the post of deputy commander defence force, a post which was first introduced in the defence force in 2010 and previously held by Captain Bethel until 2015. Captain Evans now serves as second in command of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

Both of these appointments head a list of promotions and advancements for 427 men and women in the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, which were approved with effect from May 1, 2015.

This recent exercise is the largest in defence force’s history, with more than a quarter of the force being affected.

Promotions and advancements comprised 66 officers, 17 warrant officers, 77 non-commissioned officers and 284 junior enlisted personnel.

Senior Officer promotions included Captain Adrian Chriswell, who was promoted from commander.

Other senior officers promoted from the rank of lieutenant commander to commander were Clarence Dean, Michael Saunders, Raymond King, Chapell Whyms, Henry Daxon and Frederick Brown.

The 17 non-commissioned officers advanced from chief petty officer to force chief petty officer also represented the largest ever.

Idamae Ferguson made history becoming the first female to achieve the rate of force chief petty officer also.

The 157 persons who were advanced from petty officer to chief petty officer or from leading rate to petty officer, along with the 187 junior enlisted personnel represented all departments of the defence force.

This promotional and advancement exercise represents the first under the command of Commodore Tellis Bethel.

The last promotion and advancement exercise for the defence force took place on December 12, 2014.

The commander defence force extends heartfelt congratulations to the officers and marines for their continued hard work and dedication to the force, and gratitude to the Minister of National Security and to the Chairman of the National Security Council, Prime Minister Perry Christie.