Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) is set to receive $30,000 in sponsorship from the ALIV company, a three-year partnership that will assist the institution with its commencement exercises beginning this month.

At a contract signing yesterday, at the ALIV headquarters, Chief ALIV Officer Damian Blackburn spoke of the initiative and what it means for the company to assist the tertiary institution.

“As we announce our partnership with BTVI, this $30,000 sponsorship is a three-year commitment and allows ALIV to be the official telecommunication sponsor of this amazing tertiary institution.

“We believe in working with the community and created programs and partnered with organizations directed at areas that will have the most sustainable and positive impact on the country,” Mr. Blackburn said.

In making the presentation, Mr. Blackburn noted the importance of education and the importance of access to higher education which helps in the advancement of career opportunities.

“Undoubtedly, obtaining a quality education is important and ALIV is dedicated to helping advance the educational pursuits of people of all ages.

“The importance of access to high-quality of education has become an ever increasing realization with the evolving global environment.

“So, we are furthering the ALIV commitment through extending opportunities to those following their scholastic pursuits at BTVI.

“We hope that through our support, students at BTVI are driven to excel in their academic interests and following completion of their degrees or programs secure fulfilling careers and family sustaining employment,” Mr. Blackburn said.

President of the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute Dr. Robert Robertson thanked ALIV for its partnership, generosity and confidence in the institution.

“This contract signing is indicative of the power of collaboration. Moreover, ALIV’s generosity speaks to its confidence in the BTVI product.

“As a new, innovative telecommunications company, ALIV is certainly spreading its wings, clearly in support of education,” Dr. Robertson said.

The donation which expands over a three-year period with $10,000 per year is set aside for the institution’s yearly graduation exercise, according to Dr. Robertson, who is excited about the exercise.

“We are excited about the BTVI 2017 commencement exercises powered by ALIV.

“This event is the culmination of hard work for our 14 New Providence graduands and the 40 graduands in Grand Bahama.

“Kudos to ALIV for your $10,000 sponsorship, coupled with ‘Graduate of Excellence Cash Awards’ for top New Providence and Grand Bahama students,” Dr. Robertson said.

Dr. Robertson also praised ALIV for its investment in the youth of The Bahamas.

“Investing in our young people is certainly one of the best investments any organization can make. We believe the dividends reaped will be tremendous for this community and ultimately the country, as we at BTVI are charged with closing the workforce skills gap.

“We look forward to a continued partnership, and hope your example inspires other organizations and individuals to invest in BTVI. Invest in bright futures. Invest in the young people of The Bahamas,” Dr. Robertson said.

According to Mr. Blackburn, the goal of ALIV ‘is to always meet and surpass expectations’, believing that the partnership with BTVI will help them succeed in their goal.