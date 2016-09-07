Free National Movement (FNM) Chairman Sidney Collie says the party is saddened but 100 percent supportive of Member of Parliament (MP) for South Beach Howard Johnsons’ decision to bow out of the upcoming 2017 General Election Race.

Mr. Johnson is the third FNM candidate to withdraw despite FNM leader Dr. Hubert Minnis’ mandate during its national convention that the party would remain unified.

“We in the FNM believe that family comes first and therefore stand behind his decision 100%,” Mr. Collie said.

“We thank Howard for his service to the party in carrying the party’s banner in the 2012 general elections in Central & South Eleuthera, and in working tirelessly on behalf of the party in South Beach.

Mr. Johnson told The Bahama Journal just yesterday that he would not run as result of personal and private family matters.

He was ratified as a candidate for the upcoming 2012 General Election this January.

The party does hope that moving forward though Mr. Johnson would remain a part of the campaign trail to help the party defeat Prime Minister Christie and The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP).

He joins Central Grand Bahama MP Neko Grant and Fort Charlotte MP Dr. Andre Rollins who both confirmed last month that they would not be seeking re-nomination.

Despite how the resignation of it’s fourth candidate may seem to the public, the chairman says the party is unbothered and fully supportive of all candidates’ decisions.

“The two young men who for family or personal reasons bow out of running for the FNM in the upcoming elections have been speaking with me for a period of time,”

“I am fully aware of what the public is not aware of and with regard to that the party cannot fault those men for making decision in the best interest of themselves, their children and their family.”

Mr. Collie said politics is an excellent opportunity to make a contribution to the country and he is sure the decision to withdraw by those candidates was a painful one.

“We [the party] empathize with them,” he said.