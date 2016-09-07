Up until late Monday even Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) said numerous areas throughout New Providence were still without power supply due to generator issues.

Keeping its customers updated via its Facebook Page, BPL in most instances informed those without power that within the span of two hour they would restore power in the affected areas.

“We are presently experiencing generation challenges in New Providence. Approximately 15% of customers in different parts of the island are being impacted by the outage that is due to a generation shortfall,” it said.

“BPL expects that supply will be restored to these areas within 2hrs.”

Despite the frequent updates many customers still complained about their power going off over three times in one hour.

“My electricity has been off 7 times for the evening,” said one customer.

“My lights went off and came back on now on half of the house has power,” said another.

Some persons also complained about the damage that the frequent power outages were having on their household appliances.

Late last evening BPL apologized to its customers for the challenges hoping to bring some sort of relief.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Works and Urban Development Phillip Davis was prompted outside of Cabinet yesterday morning to comment on the reoccurring situation at BPL however Mr. Davis declined to respond.

“I have nothing nice to say about BPL,” he said.

“We continue to advise our customers that we remain challenged with our generators and may experience problems that could result in outages for our customers,” it said.

“Please know that our teams are working very hard to maintain supply. Further, when there are challenges we do our best to solve them as quickly as we can. Despite ongoing issues, BPL is committed to improving our service to all of our customers.”