A Lucayan Village was established at the Clifton Heritage National Park last Friday in a ground breaking ceremony. A Billboard depicting the simple life of Lucayans was also unveiled. The Clifton Heritage Authority Board, along with the wife of the Prime Minister and the Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, were present at ceremony which marked the first in a serious of events intended to revitalize, recognize, celebrate and preserve the historical and cultural legacy of the Lucayans, Loyalists and Africans.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Lanisha Rollesaid the Clifton Heritage site is intricately woven into the fabric of Bahamian History and Culture. She said, “Today’s launch is evidence that the Authority’s, since its establishment in June 0f 2004, has not waivered in its purpose, but is continuously committed to upholding the mission of and mandate, as promulgated by the government of The Bahamas, which is to preserve our heritage and culture in this distinguished area of The Bahamas. The Lucayan people are recorded at the original inhabitants of The Bahamas, dating back to the 12th century.

Chairman of the Heritage Authority, Shonel Fergusonthanked those involved with the saving of the Clifton Heritage Site from the very beginning, including The Rev. C.B. Moss and Freddie Munnings, Jr. She said that the cost of the Authority $100,000 to develop ‘Clifton Rising’.

Miss Ferguson informed those present, “this is the second phase of the project entitled, ‘Clifton Rising’which will introduce new experiential tours called ‘Portals From The Past’. These excursions will reflect the cultural traditions of the Lucayan Ameri-Indians, the Loyalists, the African Slaves, and the Free Black Loyalists. Each platform will educate our visitors about our country’s rich, proud, and diverse history. They will allow both our local and international visitors to become part of our history through rigorous and exciting interaction and will serve as creative classrooms to our students.

“ Today’s ground breaking is the first in a series of events, as we bring, not only the Lucayans to life, but revitalize the heritage, history and culture of ourAfrican and European ancestors,” she said.

A book entitled “The Lucayan Story” was presented to Shonel Ferguson, Chairperson of the Clifton Heritage Authority, by the Commodore of the Royal Bahamas Defense Force, Mr. Tellis Bethel.

Historian Dr. Keith Tinker also presented three (3) books to Miss Ferguson, as well as another three (3) books authored by him to the students that were there from Gambier Primary and Windsor Preparatory School.