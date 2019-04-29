The Bahamas Insurance Association recently named Orry J. Sands as its 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award Honouree for the Property and Casual Sector.

“Orry J. Sands is the Managing Partner of Orry J. Sands and Company Limited, a Bahamian general insurance agency for over 35 years. She has been in the insurance industry for over fifty years and is a trailblazer and one of the most accomplished leaders of our industry,” saidWarren Rolle, Chairman for the BIA.

“Our Honouree is extremely knowledgeable of the insurance industry. She has set a strong example for the younger generation, always having demonstrated a strong work ethic and an appreciation for the importance of staying abreast of the industry and its developments. As a compelling for insurance education, she has been a mentor to many and is deserving of this recognition.” He said.

Mrs. Sands was the first Bahamian female to achieve the highest insurance designation of Fellow of The Chartered Insurance Institute and launched her own insurance agency in 1985, which continues to operate from its offices at 300 Shirley Street in New Providence.

Accepting her award, Mrs. Sands acknowledged her entrance into the insurance industry was somewhat accidental, but one of the most rewarding decisions of her life. She expressed gratitude to the many persons who would have contributed to her five-decade long career.

Coordinator for BIA, Dr. Rhonda Chipman-Johnson, added her congratulations to Mrs. Sands, “Our honouree has been an asset to the insurance industry and her story of success and triumph is to be greatly admired, celebrated and emulated,” she said.