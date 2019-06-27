As well-wishers salute Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling for her stellar service to The Bahamas, New Covenant Baptist Church Pastor Emeritus Bishop Simeon Hall lauded her as an exemplary woman who raised the bar of womanhood to another level.

Bishop Hall joined many others who praised Dame Marguerite yesterday during a service of Thanksgiving at St Agnes Church in recognition of her tenure as governor general.

“Dame Marguerite your personal style and the grace and poise with which you have worn the office of governor general is a template for all Bahamians, especially our Bahamian women,” Bishop Hall said.

“To look at your life is to nullify and dispel the question some are unfortunately still asking, ‘Can a woman do it?’”

According to Bishop Hall, Dame Marguerite’s ascendency from the caves of South Andros to Mount Fitzwilliam sends the message that, “It’s the women’s time.”

“Where you were born, nor the circumstances of your birth, need not determine how far you are destined to climb. Let every Bahamian woman born of low estate embrace the truth that with God all things are possible,” Bishop Hall said.

“You have lifted the bar on womanhood to another level – only weak men are afraid of a strong woman. Your history shows that each time they threw you to the wolves, you returned leading the pack.”

Dame Marguerite is known as a pillar of strength, standing strongly beside her husband, former Prime Minister Sir Lynden Pindling, during his political career.

Like many giving tributes, Bishop Hall also praised the widowed governor general’s previous role as wife to the country’s first prime minister.

“The way you stood by your husband is known by all, and your fellow Bahamian women should take note and emulate you,” Bishop Hall said.

“It is fair to say, I did not always agree with Sir Lynden, but his contribution to the remaking of this Bahamaland and to nation-building in general are undeniable and has yet to be overshadowed or duplicated. We could use the strategic vision, fervour and the nationalism of a Sir Lynden right about now.

“One of the greatest blunders in Bahamian history was when the people of The Bahamas scoffed at your husband’s suggestion of a national service.

“God has allowed you to live to see, in many ways, a better Bahamas than that which you saw when you first began your journey to bring progress to our Bahamaland.

“I pray that God will let you live to see political tribalism diminish and disappear altogether. The national spirit must transcend partisan politics.”

Dame Marguerite, who also celebrated her 87th birthday yesterday, served as governor general since July 8, 2014 and is scheduled to leave office during a farewell ceremony at Government House today.

On Friday, an official handover ceremony comprised of a farewell salute for Dame Marguerite as governor general, and the swearing-in ceremony of Cornelius A. Smith as the 11th governor general will be held in Rawson Square at 9:00 a.m.

