Bahamas National Youth Choir founder and director Cleophas Adderley died yesterday after battling a long ailment.

Mr. Adderely was a Bahamian legend who contributed to the cultural landscape of The Bahamas.

Expressing condolences was Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Michael Pintard, who described Mr. Adderley as a distinguished and charismatic scholar and cultural artist, who exuded the essence of culture in The Bahamas.

“He was a unique and iconic cultural character who dedicated his life to music and to the people of The Bahamas. His life experience led him to be involved in many facets of the community where he touched the lives of thousands through music,” Mr. Pintard said.

“Through his work as the former director of culture and the executive director of Musical Heritage at the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, he made strong contributions to our cultural development.”

Mr. Adderley is best known for his role as the director of the Bahamas National Youth Choir, for more than 20 years, through which he has trained hundreds of young people the art of singing and performing.

“He placed our culture on the world stage and did so with tremendous professionalism and excellence. In the process, the choir won numerous competitions and participated in many international festivals and iconic events,” Mr. Pintard added.

As the director of the senior choir at Holy Trinity Church, Mr. Adderley unselfishly served for many years giving glory to God.

In so many respects, Mr Adderley was a role model for Bahamian artists and his body of work has established a firm legacy for him.

“It was a pleasure to have worked with him while employed as a consultant at the ministry years ago. It was an honour to be invited as a guest artist in a National Youth Choir concert,” Mr. Pintard said.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, I again extend my deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Cleophas Adderley on his passing. May his soul rest in peace.”