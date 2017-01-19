Two men are dead and several others wounded following separate shooting incidents in under 24hours; however Chief Superintendent Clayton Fernander officer in charge of the Central Detective Unit (CDU) says police officials are coping and making significant headway.

A growing crowd of onlookers watched and listened as Chief Superintendent Fernander gave the somber details of what exactly took place sometime early Tuesday evening.

“Sometime around 7:30 p.m. [Tuesday] a group of male adults were standing behind me when a dark color vehicle pulled up, two men exited the vehicle and fired a number of shots,” he said.

“As a result, four adult males were shot, one died on the scene and three other victims were taken to hospital in private vehicles.”

While those victims are being attended to by medical officials, police were still unable to reveal the gravity of those injuries.

As for a possible motive, Chief Superintendent Fernander said he could not speculate.

“We are unclear at this time as to the motive of the shooting. As you can see you have uniformed officers and detectives on the ground doing door to door inquires to see whatever information that we can retrieve,” Chief Superintendent Fernander said.

“We are also appealing to residents of this area if they have any information to please come forward to assist with this investigation.”

In terms of how police are coping with the unabated murders Chief Superintendent Fernander says he and his team are doing all they can.

“We have over 3,000 police officers and all of us are involved in the investigation of these matters,” he said.

“We are on board with what’s going on and we are progressing with a significant number of leads in the investigations. We are not clear, we are trying to see if any of these are connected and we cannot rule that out but we are analyzing all of the matters as we move along.”

Commissioner of Police (COP) Ellison Greenslade echoed these sentiments assuring the public that police are well equipped to deal with the prolific offenders that commit these crimes.

“We do have the resources, the man power, the experience and the ability. We have delivered extremely good results because we’ve done precisely what we’ve said we would,” COP Greenslade said.

“We would target prolific offenders, arrest them, charge them and allow do justice to take them before the courts. We’ve done that very proficiently.”

Police yesterday released wanted bulletins for eight individuals in relation to a number of matters.