A woman is reportedly suing Atlantis Paradise Island over what she claims are horrific bites she received from bed bugs.

According to international reports, Cindi Avila claims she checked into the resort this month and woke up to find ghastly bites all over her body.

She’s blaming the hotel, claiming that the bed skirts were not changed.

The visitor claims she took video of the bugs in action when she lifted the mattress.

The video has appeared on several American news stations including CBS, NBC and TMZ.

In a press statement, Atlantis Senior Vice President Ed Fields said Atlantis Paradise Island has the utmost concern and respect for every guest experience.

“Included in our protocol are very strict standards of hotel hygiene and cleanliness. In the unusual event we are made aware of a concern, we respond immediately to the situation and take the appropriate steps to remediate the problem as we did with Ms. Avila,” he said.

“When Ms. Avila reported a concern about bedbugs in her room, the resort immediately took the room out of service, brought in the property’s professional pest company to eradicate the problem and provided compensation for her stay. The property had no prior complaints regarding Ms. Avila’s room and has had no reports of bedbugs in the room in the more than one year since her stay.”

Mr. Fields said however that Ms. Avila sought a different route.

“The resort offered to reimburse Ms. Avila for any medical bills resulting from her experience, which she declined. Since that time, Ms. Avila has repeatedly, and through three different attorneys, attempted to extract a large financial settlement from the resort and threatened intimidation in the media if her financial demands were not met,” he said.

“Atlantis is dedicated to treating all guests fairly and handling claims professionally. We have engaged with Ms. Avila directly and then her multiple prior attorneys continually over the year since this incident took place in an effort to resolve this matter. We regret that she has decided to take this course of action in a further effort to extract a large financial reward.”