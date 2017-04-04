Hours of service interruption over the weekend has resulted in Cable Bahamas Limited (CBL) issuing its REVON home and business customers a one-day credit.

This past Saturday thousands of Bahamians encountered interruption with CBL services such as internet, phone, cable and international calling.

The company issued a statement late Sunday evening explaining what had gone wrong.

“The company has advised that initial investigations indicate that the cause of the interruption was a cut on its main international and inter-island BICS fibre link in Grand Bahama by a third-party company working in the area,” it said.

“The company’s network operations teams have rerouted the connection between the national and international landing points using redundant network links, allowing them to restore services.”

The several-hour processes however were successful with customers having their services fully restore by late Saturday evening.

CBL Chief Operations Officer John Gomez also said the company took the interruption very seriously.

“We know how important our REVON broadband Internet service is to our home and business customers,” he said.

“We take any impact on their use and enjoyment of that service very seriously. Our executive, engineering, customer service and network operations teams have all been fully engaged in responding to this situation as quickly and completely as possible.”

Also adversely affected by Saturdays hiccup were Aliv customers.

“Data services for all Aliv customers were also interrupted on Saturday, as were all international calls for Aliv and REVOICE customers,” it said.

“However, at no time were Aliv phones or REVOICE home or business domestic phone services affected by the interruption the company.”

The one-day credit will be reflected on customer statements for the month of May 2017.